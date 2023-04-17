The opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

You can turn on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2 to catch the action as the Wild try to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL 12/4/2022 Stars Wild 6-5 (F/SO) MIN

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up only 1.5 goals per game (15 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild allow 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

With 239 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players