Pavin Smith -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Smith got a base hit in 40 of 75 games last year (53.3%), with multiple hits in 10 of them (13.3%).

In nine of 75 games last year, he homered (12.0%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Smith picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games last season (23 of 75), with two or more RBIs in eight of those games (10.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 36 .224 AVG .217 .303 OBP .301 .362 SLG .372 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 33/14 K/BB 34/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 37 GP 38 18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%) 4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%) 12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)