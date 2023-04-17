Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .218 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), Marte has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.