The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .218 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), Marte has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Marte has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings