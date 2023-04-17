The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 70th in slugging.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.

Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings