On Monday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .170 with a double, a triple and four walks.
  • McCarthy has picked up a hit in five of 14 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 14 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
