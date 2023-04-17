Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .170 with a double, a triple and four walks.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in five of 14 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 14 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.