On Monday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .170 with a double, a triple and four walks.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in five of 14 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 14 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings