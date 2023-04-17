Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In four games this season (36.4%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 1.76 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to his opponents.
