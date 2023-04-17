After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Perdomo has had a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 1.76 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to his opponents.
