On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has three doubles while batting .231.
  • This year, Moreno has recorded at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this season.
  • Moreno has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 1.76 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
