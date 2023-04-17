When the St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) and Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) face off at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 17, Jack Flaherty will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly to the mound. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +120 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.76 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (0-2, 4.11 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 5-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+300) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

