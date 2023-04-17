Merrill Kelly will try to shut down Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals when they play his Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 12 home runs as a team.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 20th in the majors with 69 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.360 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly (0-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing one hit.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Kelly has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Home Drey Jameson Janson Junk 4/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ryne Nelson - 4/16/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish

