How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Merrill Kelly will try to shut down Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals when they play his Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 12 home runs as a team.
- Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Arizona ranks 20th in the majors with 69 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.360 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kelly (0-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing one hit.
- He has one quality starts in three chances this season.
- Kelly has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|4/12/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Janson Junk
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|-
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.