Corbin Carroll -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (17) this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Carroll is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 10 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings