Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .195 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- This year, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 14 games (28.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
- Thomas has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 1.76 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.