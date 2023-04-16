Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) will square off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Deandre Ayton and Mason Plumlee are players to watch for the Suns and Clippers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Clippers defeated the Suns, 119-114, on Sunday. Norman Powell scored a team-high 29 points for the Clippers, and Saben Lee had 25 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Saben Lee 25 3 10 2 0 3 Darius Bazley 16 9 2 0 2 1 Jock Landale 15 8 2 0 0 1

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton leads his team in both points (18.0) and rebounds (10.0) per game, and also puts up 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Devin Booker posts 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Durant averages 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 56.0% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul paces the Suns at 8.9 assists per game, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.9 points. He is fourth in the league in assists.

Torrey Craig averages 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 20.5 3.6 4.7 1.1 0.2 1.1 Chris Paul 12.4 3.4 6.2 0.9 0.3 1.9 Josh Okogie 8.3 4.4 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.2 Bismack Biyombo 7.0 5.2 0.9 0.2 2.2 0.0 Kevin Durant 12.8 2.9 1.7 0.1 0.6 1.5

