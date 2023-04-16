Russell Westbrook and Deandre Ayton are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns meet at Footprint Center on Sunday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-105) 10.5 (-105) 1.5 (+180) 0.5 (+1100)

The 16.5 points prop total set for Ayton on Sunday is 1.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (18).

Ayton has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (10.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (1.5).

Ayton has knocked down 0.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 4.5 (-143) 5.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200)

The 27.8 points Devin Booker scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Sunday (27.5).

He has collected 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Sunday.

Sunday's assists prop bet for Booker (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-128) 7.5 (+115) 4.5 (+100) 2.5 (+130)

The 29.1 points Kevin Durant scores per game are 2.6 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Durant has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (7.5).

Durant averages five assists, 0.5 more than Sunday's over/under.

Durant averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (-110) 5.5 (-133) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (+125)

The 15.9 points Westbrook scores per game are 1.6 less than his prop total on Sunday.

Westbrook averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Westbrook averages 7.5 assists, the same as Sunday's over/under.

Westbrook has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Clippers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mason Plumlee Props

PTS REB AST 5.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120) 1.5 (+120)

Mason Plumlee's 10.8 points per game average is 5.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Plumlee has averaged 3.3 more rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Plumlee has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.