In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers meet.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, BSAZ Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix has a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Suns put up only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).

Phoenix has a 33-10 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this season, scoring 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game when playing on the road.

Phoenix is allowing 109.2 points per game this year at home, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.9).

At home, the Suns are draining 0.6 more threes per game (12.5) than in road games (11.9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (36.5%).

Suns Injuries