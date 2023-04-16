Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT and BSSC. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|225.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games this season.
- Phoenix has an average point total of 225.2 in its outings this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over six times.
- Phoenix has a better record against the spread at home (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
- The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).
- Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|10-10
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|1-4
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
