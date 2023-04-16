The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT and BSSC. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games this season.

Phoenix has an average point total of 225.2 in its outings this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 38 46.3% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over six times.

Phoenix has a better record against the spread at home (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).

The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40 Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

