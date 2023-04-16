In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Clippers.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Clippers have a +41 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 113.1 (12th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams together allow 224.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 42 times.

