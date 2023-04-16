The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 7.5)

Clippers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Suns sport a 41-38-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-42-0 mark from the Clippers.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 1-4 against the spread compared to the 9-8-1 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Both Phoenix and Los Angeles games have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season.

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Clippers have a .300 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-21).

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively, Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is giving up 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (sixth-ranked).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the league in the category.

With 12.2 threes per game, the Suns are 13th in the NBA. They sport a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this season, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.2% three-pointers (29% of the team's baskets).

