Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Smith got a hit 40 times last year in 75 games (53.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (13.3%).
- He homered in 12.0% of his games in 2022 (nine of 75), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 23 games last year out 75 (30.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.303
|OBP
|.301
|.362
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|33/14
|K/BB
|34/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|18 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (57.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.5%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (31.6%)
|4 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.2%)
|12 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (28.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went four innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among pitchers who qualify.
