Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .367 with two doubles.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
- In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.