After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is batting .367 with two doubles.
  • Ahmed has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
  • In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
