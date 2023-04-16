After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .367 with two doubles.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.

In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

