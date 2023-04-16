Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In four games this season (30.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
