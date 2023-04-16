Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
