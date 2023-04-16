Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.435), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (16) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), including three multi-run games (27.3%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3).
