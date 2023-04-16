The Phoenix Suns, Josh Okogie included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 119-114 loss against the Clippers, Okogie tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Okogie's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.3 8.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4.4 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 12.3 14.9 PR -- 10.8 12.7 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Okogie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.8 per contest.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Okogie's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Clippers concede 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Josh Okogie vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 30 13 7 3 2 0 2 2/16/2023 41 24 5 1 6 0 3 12/15/2022 25 11 11 2 1 1 2 10/23/2022 1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okogie or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.