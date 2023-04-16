On Sunday, Jose Herrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.

In 34.0% of his 47 games last season, Herrera picked up a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.

Including all 47 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Herrera picked up an RBI in four of 47 games last season (8.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 20 .224 AVG .151 .308 OBP .182 .241 SLG .170 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 18/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

