Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Herrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)
- Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
- In 34.0% of his 47 games last season, Herrera picked up a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including all 47 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Herrera picked up an RBI in four of 47 games last season (8.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.224
|AVG
|.151
|.308
|OBP
|.182
|.241
|SLG
|.170
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (9.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.