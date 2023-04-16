Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .409.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw four innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among pitchers who qualify.
