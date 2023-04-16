As they try to secure the series sweep, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (8-7) will match up against the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, April 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +105. A 7-run total has been set for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-1, 5.79 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Marlins have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

