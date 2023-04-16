Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins will try to get to Zac Gallen when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 11 home runs as a team.

Arizona ranks 19th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 64 (4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 6.9 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.415 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Home Drey Jameson Janson Junk 4/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ryne Nelson - 4/16/2023 Marlins - Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo

