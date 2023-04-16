The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 119-115 win over the Nuggets, Booker totaled 15 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down Booker's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.8 28.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.3 PRA 38.5 37.8 38.2 PR -- 32.3 32.9 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.5



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

Booker has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 14.4% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 35 19 3 9 1 1 0 12/15/2022 35 14 4 4 1 0 1 10/23/2022 35 35 1 4 5 0 1

