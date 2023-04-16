Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll is batting .273 with two doubles and three home runs.
- Carroll has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (26.7%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Alcantara (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.