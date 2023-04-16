Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .173.
- This season, Walker has recorded at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.79), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 82nd in K/9 (5.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.