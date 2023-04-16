Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .184 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in three of 13 games this season (23.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 13 games this year.
- Thomas has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 75th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 82nd.
