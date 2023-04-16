The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .184 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Thomas has gotten a hit in three of 13 games this season (23.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 13 games this year.

Thomas has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings