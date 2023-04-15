Patton Kizzire is in 10th place, with a score of -7, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a bet on Patton Kizzire at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Kizzire has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kizzire has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Kizzire has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Kizzire will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 47 -4 271 0 15 0 3 $891,714

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Kizzire's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 25th.

Kizzire made the cut in five of his past eight entries in this event.

The most recent time Kizzire played this event was in 2023, and he finished 10th.

Harbour Town Golf Links will play at 7,213 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,295.

The average course Kizzire has played in the past year has been 74 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open placed him in the 50th percentile.

Kizzire shot better than only 27% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Kizzire failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Kizzire carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (two).

Kizzire's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average (5.1).

At that most recent competition, Kizzire's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Kizzire ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Kizzire recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kizzire's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.