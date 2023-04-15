The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .407 with two doubles.
  • Ahmed is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Ahmed has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his eight games this year, with multiple hits in 37.5% of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
  • In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
