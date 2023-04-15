Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .407 with two doubles.
- Ahmed is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his eight games this year, with multiple hits in 37.5% of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
- In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
