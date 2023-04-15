The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .250.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Gurriel has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

