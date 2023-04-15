Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .526, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (40.0%).
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.79 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.