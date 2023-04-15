The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .526, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (40.0%).
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In five games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.79 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
