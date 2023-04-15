The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .526, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Rojas has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (40.0%).

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

