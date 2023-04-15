The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .195 with a double, a triple and two walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings