The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .195 with a double, a triple and two walks.
  • McCarthy has had a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garrett (0-0) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
