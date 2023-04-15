The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .229 with three doubles.
  • This year, Moreno has tallied at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • Moreno has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
