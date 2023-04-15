The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .229 with three doubles.

This year, Moreno has tallied at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Moreno has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

