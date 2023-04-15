The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .333.
  • This season, Longoria has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Garrett (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
