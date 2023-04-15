The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .333.

This season, Longoria has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

