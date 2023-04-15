Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .333.
- This season, Longoria has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Garrett (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
