Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (7-7) on Saturday, April 15, when they clash with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6) at LoanDepot park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Marlins (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (0-0, 4.70 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won six of 11 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

