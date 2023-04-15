Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will look to find success against Ryne Nelson when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

Arizona has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 6-5 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 14 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 3-4 4-0 4-6 6-2 2-4

