Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6) and the Miami Marlins (7-7) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on April 15.
The Miami Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (1-0, 4.91 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (62 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|Dodgers
|W 11-6
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Grove
|April 10
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Zac Gallen vs Wade Miley
|April 11
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|April 12
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Drey Jameson vs Janson Junk
|April 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Madison Bumgarner vs Trevor Rogers
|April 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Braxton Garrett
|April 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
|April 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Jake Woodford
|April 20
|Padres
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Wacha
