The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.288) and total hits (14) this season.
  • Carroll has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (35.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.79 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.