The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .163.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Walker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings