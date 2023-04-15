Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .163.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Walker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.79 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
