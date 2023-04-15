The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .163.
  • In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Walker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.79 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Garrett (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
