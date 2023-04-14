On Friday, Nick Ahmed (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .400 with two doubles.
  • Ahmed is batting .450 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Ahmed has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Ahmed has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rogers (0-2) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
