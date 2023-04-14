The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel leads Arizona with an OBP of .277 this season while batting .250 with one walk and five runs scored.
  • In 54.5% of his 11 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rogers (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
