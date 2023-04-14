After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .229 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Marte has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Rogers (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
