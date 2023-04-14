Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .229 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Marte has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Rogers (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.