Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.559) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.09).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Rogers (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
