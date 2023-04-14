After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.559) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.09).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will look to Rogers (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
