The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has a double, a triple and two walks while batting .195.
  • McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • McCarthy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 5.09 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rogers (0-2) makes the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
