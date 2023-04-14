Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has a double, a triple and two walks while batting .195.
- McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- McCarthy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 12 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 5.09 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rogers (0-2) makes the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.