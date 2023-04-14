Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has three doubles while hitting .250.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
- Moreno has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rogers (0-2) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
