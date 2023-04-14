The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has three doubles while hitting .250.

Moreno has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.

Moreno has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings