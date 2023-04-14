Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Longoria has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Rogers (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.