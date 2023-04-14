How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Madison Bumgarner takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at LoanDepot park against Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 11 home runs as a team.
- Arizona is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 61 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 6.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bumgarner will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 12-8
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/9/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-6
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Grove
|4/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Wade Miley
|4/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|4/12/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Janson Junk
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Braxton Garrett
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
